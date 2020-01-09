The Dress

I bought a really awful wedding dress at the local charity shop for the princely sum of R50 (In South Africa R50 can buy 2 loaves of bread and 2 litres of milk). The dress was so dusty and dirty and took up so much space hanging in the cramped little charity shop for years that they joked with me that they should be paying me to take the dress away. But I felt I was helping the animals with my small donation, and I had a plan - I washed the dress a few times, and thought if I can find a local girl prepared to model for me, it will help with the role play if she can get dressed up. And that is exactly what happened. I found a young girl working as a till packer at our local Spar Supermarket during the school holidays. She liked the idea of getting some photos of herself but her poses were initially very stiff and awkward. Until I had her change into the wedding dress and when she appeared from the bedroom looking like a little princess, she had no trouble moving her body, moving her head or hands etc.