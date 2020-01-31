River Race 1 2020

For anyone interested - this is the first part of the video in which I was involved shooting footage the weekend of 24th-26th Jan 2020. I can't claim any part of the finished product - the skill and expertise of condensing video clips from a day's racing into a 10minute movie all belongs to Bruce Quayle. But my contribution was some ground level video footage. (All the drone footage is entirely Bruce's work). What this does show is the river that you see appearing in so many of my shots but of course I have never seen our big ole river from the air before.