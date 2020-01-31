Previous
Next
Photo 1235

River Race 1 2020

For anyone interested - this is the first part of the video in which I was involved shooting footage the weekend of 24th-26th Jan 2020. I can't claim any part of the finished product - the skill and expertise of condensing video clips from a day's racing into a 10minute movie all belongs to Bruce Quayle. But my contribution was some ground level video footage. (All the drone footage is entirely Bruce's work). What this does show is the river that you see appearing in so many of my shots but of course I have never seen our big ole river from the air before.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise