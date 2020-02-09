Previous
Misty Morning II by seacreature
Photo 1243

Misty Morning II

It was another cool misty morning again, early this morning. Just perfect for walking the dogs before the hot sun burns the mist away and the day gets too hot for little Holly to cope outside.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Annie-Sue ace
great mysteriousness about the jumble of boats in this light. Hope Holly improving now you're taking her out again
February 9th, 2020  
