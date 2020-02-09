Sign up
Photo 1243
Misty Morning II
It was another cool misty morning again, early this morning. Just perfect for walking the dogs before the hot sun burns the mist away and the day gets too hot for little Holly to cope outside.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Annie-Sue
ace
great mysteriousness about the jumble of boats in this light. Hope Holly improving now you're taking her out again
February 9th, 2020
