Misty

After torrid temperatures in the high 30s it was a deliciously misty morning, so I decided to put the dogs in the car and drive them to the harbour for a walk on leashes for something different. Max was petrified at first and slunk along next to me not understanding this new place, but I think it was good to get them out of the familiar comfort zone for new experiences and smells. Just a little difficult trying to take photos with 3 dogs on leashes, all pulling in different directions!