Fish Factory Before Dawn by seacreature
Fish Factory Before Dawn

Had a lovely long walk this morning, leaving home with the doglets while it was still almost dark, and so was able to enjoy watching the changing light on the river as the sun started preparing to rise
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
364% complete

Annie-Sue ace
This confined time for walking is rewarding you immensely.
May 13th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Great morning shot. Love the reflections.
May 13th, 2020  
