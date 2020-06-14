Previous
Sunset by seacreature
Sunset

Walked the dogs late today, instead of early. Wave upon wave of cormorants coming up river after a day fishing at sea. And fishermen getting ready to go out to sea for the night
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
