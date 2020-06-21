Previous
As the days grow longer ...

... the cold grows stronger.
Was one of my Dad's little sayings. And today being Father's Day I particularly missed my own father and the father of my daughter and step children.

It was a cold, wet day today. I didn't even take my dogs out for a walk so I decided to light the first fire of the season in the fireplace Don built, and toast my absent parents and husband.
(And no, I didn't really need to be wearing my scarf and beanie - the fire warmed the lounge/dining room up nicely, but I just thought the warm woolies would better tell the story that it is cold)
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful image to show the way you remembered them all.
June 21st, 2020  
Desi
@koalagardens Thank you
June 21st, 2020  
