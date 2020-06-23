A Fisherman's life is not an easy one

I saw these fishermen on their jetty having food and drinks so walked along the jetty and asked in my best bad Afrikaans if they minded if I took photos of them. They addressed me as Tannie (which means Auntie and is a respectful form of address in the Afrikaans culture). When I asked them if they were just in from fishing or about to go out, I was told both. They came in this morning after being out at sea fishing in the deep ocean overnight. It was a long, and very cold night, I was told. And now they are waiting for the mist to lift enough for them to go out and fish the surface