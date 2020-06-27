Sign up
Photo 1373
Playing with my food
The pear was about to be my late night snack but I decided to play with some of the fruit in my bowl instead of eating it.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Tags
fruit
,
pear
,
avocado
,
lightpainting
,
guava
