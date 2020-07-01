Sign up
Photo 1378
Men at work
Up the mast and on board the yacht. It sounded like a happy work party. I'm sure they had beers waiting in the fridge for after the chores were done
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st July 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
Rather him than me up there! This is so lovely, it gives a great feeling of height.
July 2nd, 2020
Desi
@pattyblue
Thanks very much. He looked pretty safe up there with a harness around him - but yes I must say I would be a little nervous working so high up
July 2nd, 2020
