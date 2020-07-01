Previous
Next
Men at work by seacreature
Photo 1378

Men at work

Up the mast and on board the yacht. It sounded like a happy work party. I'm sure they had beers waiting in the fridge for after the chores were done
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Rather him than me up there! This is so lovely, it gives a great feeling of height.
July 2nd, 2020  
Desi
@pattyblue Thanks very much. He looked pretty safe up there with a harness around him - but yes I must say I would be a little nervous working so high up
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise