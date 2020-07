Winter Storm

A cold front is arriving - yr.no said it would be arriving this afternoon but it seems to have already arrived. This is the same part of the river where I have posted photos of youth on paddleboards with reflections on 16th June - and now look at the angry waves. I got one hurried photo and got off the jetty where I was standing quickly as I felt like I was about to be blown right off. (In fact I saw in the news later a tanker truck had been blown over onto its side so I was right to be worried)