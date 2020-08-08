Sign up
Photo 1406
Lavender's Blue Dilly Dilly
I've always wondered why the song says Lavender's blue when it is actually more like purple or lavender?
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
8th August 2020 3:36pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
lavender
