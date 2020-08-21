Sign up
Photo 1419
Friday afternoon
Had to go into Cape Town today to meet contractors again. Really have to get back into making a start on repairing my apartment there so I can start trying to earn an income again. Stopped off at the beach on my way home this afternoon
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a beautiful view there
August 21st, 2020
