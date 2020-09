Poppies, glorious poppies

Took a drive to see some friends at Jacobsbaai about 40min drive away, and found the wild flowers there were completely different to the ones we've had here. Many fields of bright pink flowers such as in the far distance of this photo, fields of yellow flowers, and fields of red poppies (we only seem to get orange poppies here, but this year there were hardly any poppies)