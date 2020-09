Ginny

A friend in Cape Town is packing up her house with a view to downsizing so she gave me one of her many porcelain dolls. I have named the doll Ginny. It has been cold and raining again today, so in a break in the rain I nipped outside to shoot Ginny through the lounge window. I am sure I will find many other ways to use Ginny to practice lighting in the future, but utilizing the weather today just seemed like a good place to start