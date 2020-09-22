Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1447
Sunset again
Been a busy day cleaning my Port Owen apartment again after weekend visitors, so it was pretty late by the time I took the dogs out for a walk today
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
2
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd September 2020 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a clear sky
September 22nd, 2020
sheri
What a pleasing composition! How do you achieve sun rays even on the reflection?
September 22nd, 2020
