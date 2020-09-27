Previous
Skipper Heron by seacreature
Skipper Heron

Heron waits patiently on the fishing boat for the fish to come to him
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Annie-Sue ace
beautifully sharp - and I love that bottle shadow!
September 30th, 2020  
Desi
@anniesue Thank you. Amazed you noticed details like the bottle shadow
September 30th, 2020  
