Dis Ons Brood

These fishermen were packing their boats with nets, fuel for their engines etc. to go out to sea for a day's fishing. One of them saw me photographing his fishing net as it lay on the jetty and said to me in Afrikaans "Dis ons brood" (It's our bread). I replied "Ek weet" (I know) and then started panicking if I should have used the word "ken" instead of "weet". Silly of me isn't it. I guess they would have understood anyway and realised at least I was trying. LOL.