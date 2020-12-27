Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1525
Zinnia
I guess the only way to get better at flower photography ... to create art instead of snapshots, is to just practice more.... So I had better get practicing!
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1525
photos
35
followers
13
following
417% complete
View this month »
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
27th December 2020 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close