Previous
Next
More of the same by seacreature
Photo 1589

More of the same

Yes I know it is the same as many other shots. But this is genuinely all I managed to grab today when I had to go out (running out of food for me is okay - I can make a plan even if it is just boiled eggs for supper, but running out of food for the dogs ... well they just wouldn't understand that I was busy). There is a big, short lived project happening where I work right now, with tight deadlines. So I am putting in the hours while I can earn some money because next month there might not be any more work for a while!
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I could never tire of boat shots! Such difficult times we are living in atm. Hope all goes well.
March 24th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great composition
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise