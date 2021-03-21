More of the same

Yes I know it is the same as many other shots. But this is genuinely all I managed to grab today when I had to go out (running out of food for me is okay - I can make a plan even if it is just boiled eggs for supper, but running out of food for the dogs ... well they just wouldn't understand that I was busy). There is a big, short lived project happening where I work right now, with tight deadlines. So I am putting in the hours while I can earn some money because next month there might not be any more work for a while!