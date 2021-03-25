Misty & cool

After the unrelenting heat, day and night, this past week, suddenly this evening the mist started rolling in and before long our world became cool - almost cold - and grey. I got chatting to these fishermen who are warming themselves up and cooking some bokkoms over glowing coals on the far side of the fire they have going. They are heading out to sea tonight in this mist and will be back in the night or early tomorrow morning, so we agreed if they are still there when I get down to the river with the dogs they will clean some fish for me to buy. I told them I don't know how to gut the fish and scrape the scales off, but I will buy from them if they will clean the fish for me. We agreed on R2 per fish so I will carry a few coins with me.