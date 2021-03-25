Previous
Misty & cool by seacreature
Misty & cool

After the unrelenting heat, day and night, this past week, suddenly this evening the mist started rolling in and before long our world became cool - almost cold - and grey. I got chatting to these fishermen who are warming themselves up and cooking some bokkoms over glowing coals on the far side of the fire they have going. They are heading out to sea tonight in this mist and will be back in the night or early tomorrow morning, so we agreed if they are still there when I get down to the river with the dogs they will clean some fish for me to buy. I told them I don't know how to gut the fish and scrape the scales off, but I will buy from them if they will clean the fish for me. We agreed on R2 per fish so I will carry a few coins with me.
Desi

narayani
Lovely shot Desi! Another element of the fisherman’s life. Our nights have cooled down too.
March 25th, 2021  
Desi
@narayani Yes indeed. They "know" me from having observed me with the dogs frequently, taking photos of them - but they are always at the end of a jetty sorting fish in their nets so we have never spoken before. But I try and be pleasant and friendly even when I don't know the people, so it just seemed right to stop and greet them as they sat there. They asked me for bread to eat with the fish they were cooking on the coals, but I was out walking dogs and certainly don't take loaves of bread around with me!
March 25th, 2021  
Richard Sayer ace
They live a hard life Desi... your picture tells their story. Hope they keep some nice fish for you - couldn't be much fresher that's for sure.
March 25th, 2021  
narayani
@seacreature whoever not?!😂
March 25th, 2021  
