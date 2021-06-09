Previous
Winter flowers by seacreature
Photo 1663

Winter flowers

'tis the season for all the natural aloes and succulents to start flowering. I didn't manage to catch the bee that was buzzing around these flowers this time.
9th June 2021

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
455% complete



Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely frame filler.
June 10th, 2021  
