Photo 1672
Winter solstice
I am baby sitting for 2 weeks and have been kept on my toes by a very active little baby in my 2 bedroom apartment in Cape Town, so no new photos for winter solstice - one from drinks at the beach last night will have to do
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th June 2021 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
