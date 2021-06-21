Previous
Winter solstice by seacreature
Photo 1672

Winter solstice

I am baby sitting for 2 weeks and have been kept on my toes by a very active little baby in my 2 bedroom apartment in Cape Town, so no new photos for winter solstice - one from drinks at the beach last night will have to do
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

