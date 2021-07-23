Previous
In the laundry basket by seacreature
Photo 1684

In the laundry basket

Madison loves emptying her clothes out of her little laundry basket in her bedroom and didn't mind at all when she was put inside the laundry basket. Another exciting adventure figuring out how to clamber out again.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

@seacreature
Annie-Sue ace
you are getting some lovely shots!
July 23rd, 2021  
