Wild horses couldn't drag him away

Shot from yesterday when we were watching the pod of seals frolicking beneath us. Dogs got in a total tangle in their excitement of trying to move from one side of the jetty to the other as the seals darted underneath. Had a great deal of difficulty dragging them away. This morning the seals were further out in the river, but the dogs hadn't forgotten and I had to use muscle power to get them to depart again