Photo 1863
Sunlight & mist
Another early morning mist but this morning the mist was more like low clouds billowing around with gaps between. I loved the light on this boat when the mist cleared enough to allow the sun to light up the side of the boat in a soft glow
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th February 2022 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love the colour and reflection.
February 11th, 2022
