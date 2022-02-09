Previous
Sunlight & mist by seacreature
Photo 1863

Sunlight & mist

Another early morning mist but this morning the mist was more like low clouds billowing around with gaps between. I loved the light on this boat when the mist cleared enough to allow the sun to light up the side of the boat in a soft glow
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
I love the colour and reflection.
February 11th, 2022  
