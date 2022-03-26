Previous
Next
The day is done ... by seacreature
Photo 1910

The day is done ...

..and the darkness
Falls from the wings of Night
As a feather is wafted downward
From and eagle in his flight

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

A poem I have loved ever since I can remember
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise