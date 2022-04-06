Previous
Wintery by seacreature
Photo 1923

Wintery

A cold and wintery afternoon walk with the dogs. The icy cold wind made me feel disinclined to go out walking, but thank goodness for a sense of responsibility to the dogs making me feel guilty enough to not be lazy
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
527% complete

