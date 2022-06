Patience

One of the things my garden is teaching me is patience. There is absolutely nothing I can do to hasten the course of nature. I started watching these buds forming 2 months ago already. On 20th May I posted a pic called budding in which I confirmed it was really a bud and not just new leaves. By today the buds have grown a bit. But not much. I am starting to become anxious that I will miss the flowers altogether when I go to Jo'burg to visit my family for Madison's 2nd birthday in July