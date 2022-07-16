Office Manager

Madison's hair is a total mess so I almost didn't take any shots, but it was just too cute not to attempt a shot as I watched her "writing" or drawing on a pad of paper I had given her. She insisted on one of Mama's pens instead of her fat wax crayons, and was drawing shapes saying "Dada", "Mama", "Gogo", "Me" as she drew each shape. Love the tongue sticking out as she concentrates.

Just before this I had answered my phone which had rung as I was getting everything ready for a nappy change. Madison took advantage of my distraction to open the "bum cream" and had plastered her entire face and part of her hair in this thick white ointment which took some doing for me to wipe it all off again. I guess at least she had a well moisturized face today.