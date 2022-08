Drawing

No school today so one of the activities we did together was drawing. At the moment Maddy is not interested in her nice big, fat, wax crayons, or the lovely fat sticks of chalk supposed to make it easier for little fingers. All she wants right now is a pen like the adults write with. Here she is attempting to draw around her hand. She also tried drawing around my hand. She is not succeeding very well yet to outline a hand, but I am amazed she has figured out this concept.