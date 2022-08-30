Previous
Tonight by seacreature
Tonight

I have never been in my own apartment at night before. Normally it is my holiday guests who get to see it any other time but during the day. But I have been busy packing up all my stuff. I am stiff and sore from going up and down the stairs carrying boxes of stuff and pictures etc. The lift (elevator) stopped working today and although by tonight it had been repaired it didn't sound right to me and I was petrified of being stuck inside there overnight so decided to just use the stairs instead. I have had my exercise today that is for sure
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
560% complete

