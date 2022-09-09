Listen to the ocean

Echoes of a million seashells.

Forever it's in motion.

Moving to a rhythmic and unwritten music,

That's played eternally,



Had to go to the nearest largish town today for a watch battery - we are in the midst of rolling blackouts again, euphemistically called loadshedding by Eskom, so none of the electronic time keeping devices such as my stove can be trusted. On a whim I decided to drive straight through the other side and go to Jacobsbaai to sit and watch the ocean. I needed it to still my racing mind after discussions with the conveyancers that left me feeling angry. And yes it strengthened my resolve to stick to my guns on Monday when I meet them face to face. I don't have to sign anything that my gut is saying isn't right, even if I'm not a lawyer to be able to defend my stance in words without them tying me in knots with their clever talk.