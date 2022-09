Paternoster

I had to go to Vredenburg to see the lawyers this morning so continued on to the little fishing village of Paternoster. I took jeans and takkies with me and got changed in the car in a quiet spot. Wasn't difficult to find a quiet spot. Mistake to go to a holiday town on a Monday. The place was dead. Even the ice cream place was closed. It was awful to be there on my own so I didn't stay long