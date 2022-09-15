Sign up
Photo 2063
Open Wide
Even when past their prime and wide open like this, I am loving the flowers on this amazing little plant
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
15th September 2022 12:10pm
Tags
pincushion protea
,
wideopen
