Photo 2073
What's that Dear?
The seals were very vocal this morning. I was wondering if she was calling for her pups to come back?
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
29th September 2022 7:58am
Exif
View Info
