Glitterati

We had a very busy morning getting creative with a glue stick to make glue swirls on paper ( at 2 years old she's just too little still to colour in flowers or butterflies etc.) and then sprinkle coloured glitter on the glue. She had a blast. This look is just that look of being disturbed when I called her to look at me in the middle of her budding creativity! Not sure if it will show up in this photo but her face had a liberal sprinkling of glitter over it too