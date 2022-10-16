Previous
Breakfast Time for the babies by seacreature
Breakfast Time for the babies

Madison insisted on wearing this hat this morning ... (indoors when she got dressed after her breakfast). She then had to bring all the babies to the little high chair for their breakfast. So cute to watch
