Photo 2091
Breakfast Time for the babies
Madison insisted on wearing this hat this morning ... (indoors when she got dressed after her breakfast). She then had to bring all the babies to the little high chair for their breakfast. So cute to watch
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th October 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
