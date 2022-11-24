From the other side

Normally this boat features in my photos taken from the banks of the river with the early morning sun behind me. But today I didn't walk the dogs early due to some rain showers, so waited until it was cool enough again late afternoon to walk them. The sun kind of low in the sky over the river meant that any photos from the banks were looking straight into the sun. Another difference is that mornings are usually wind free with good reflections on the still water. We almost always have wind in the afternoons in summer time, hence the choppy water