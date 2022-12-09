Twins

This bougainvillea is actually an apricot coloured one, but amazingly a few years ago it started producing some deep pink flowers as well. It grows on one of the pillars of my verandah, and had a friend on the adjacent pillar which was this colour. A couple of years ago, in a big storm, the pink bougainvillea was uprooted. It was a massive plant and I couldn't replant it without cutting it back to a stump. The stump has taken and the plant is growing well again but hasn't produced any flowers yet. However the apricot boagainvillea keeps producing pink flowers as well ever since then, but only on the side facing its friend.