Lunch at Langebaan Yacht Club

Went to see a GP in Langebaan today, so stopped and had a bite to eat at the yacht club while I was there. These youths climbed up onto this old wreck and were dangling fishing line down through one of the holes in the deck, with one of them skipping stones or bits of metal from the wreck across the water. There is a sign on the wreck that it is dangerous, but I guess boys are invincible until one of them falls through the rusting deck.