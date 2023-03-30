Previous
Reflection Repetition by seacreature
Reflection Repetition

A very blustery morning, but yet I still managed to see some reflections in the rippled surface. I guess the early morning light when I am walking the dogs is just right for catching any reflections there might be
30th March 2023

Desi

@seacreature
