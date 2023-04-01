Previous
Next
This Ole Wreck by seacreature
Photo 2235

This Ole Wreck

This ole wreck once knew its fisherman
This ole wreck once knew his mates
This ole wreck once fed his family
As they fought the storms and waves

Apologies to Rosemary Clooney "This Ole House"
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise