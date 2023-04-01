Sign up
Photo 2235
This Ole Wreck
This ole wreck once knew its fisherman
This ole wreck once knew his mates
This ole wreck once fed his family
As they fought the storms and waves
Apologies to Rosemary Clooney "This Ole House"
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2235
photos
40
followers
12
following
612% complete
View this month »
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st April 2023 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
