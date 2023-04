Before Dawn

So I was up in the dark and getting dressed by torchlight again this morning due to loadshedding. Doglets and I went out as soon as it started getting light enough. But a good sunrise was not to be. Cloud cover was very dense in the East and North, blocking out any suns rays that might have been shining, and no clouds West or South to reflect any possible light or colour. But I got this shot with slight tinges of pink looking north