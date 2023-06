Naartjie

I seem to have been so out of inspiration lately, but when I went to Fruit & Veg city and bought naartjies I just loved the colour and texture so decided to look around the house for different textures. I am really missing my black tile and bits and pieces I have at home to use as backgrounds for shots like this but perhaps it is a good thing to force me to do things with what I have available in a location that is not my own.