Photo 2321
Mint
I use quite a lot of mint in my water bottle and also in my rooibos tea, so when I was picking a few leaves I decided there were some good textures there that I should attempt to shoot
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
2
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2322
photos
39
followers
10
following
636% complete
View this month »
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
29th June 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful color, wonderful image!
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and textures.
June 29th, 2023
