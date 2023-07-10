Stitches out

Still have some healing to do. Surgeon said I must be extremely careful not to rub my face as it could easily pull open still because the skin hasn't yet knitted together. But at least I don't look like Frankenstein with a stitched forehead any longer and Maddy will allow me to be near her - although cuddles are still out of the question. At least now she can look at me and say "Gogo has a booboo". Not allowed to wear makeup for a couple of weeks still, nor can I start using scar cream or anything that needs to be "rubbed". So for now it is just dabbing on antiseptic ointment twice a day