Grey

Another cold, dark, grey day again today. But at least it wasn't raining so I put a warm puffer jacket over my layers of vest, long sleeve shirt, and jersey, and added a warm beanie on my head to protect my forehead from the cold, and took the dogs out for a walk again today. Felt a little more confident than I had the other day, and having a beanie protecting my head from the cold really helped me feel a whole lot better about being out.