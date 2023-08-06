Barnyard Theatre

My friend and I went to Cape Town to take in a show at Barnyard Theatre today. 50 Carat Gold - being music over the past 50 years. This was certainly not the best segment in my opinion, but it was light hearted with the 3 male singers dressed up as Spice Girls to join the 2 female singers. The worst segment had to go to the rap and close behind it the "Spanish". The shows have really scaled down since covid. BC (before covid) they used to have professional dancers on stage but now there isn't much to photograph any longer. I think the industry was very hard hit by all the restrictions of that time and it still hasn't recovered.