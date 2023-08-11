Storm Lantern

I answered an advert in a WhatsApp group that is supposed to be local for folk to sell stuff lying around. This turned out to be very much further than I had anticipated taking almost an hour to get there, and the photo of the storm lanterns for sale was very misleading - they were in much worse condition than I anticipated them to be. I should have just left them there, but somehow having driven so far I paid her price and took them. The worse one is already dismantled and soaking in a bucket of vinegar to try and get some of the rust off. I didn't think of taking a photo of it before I started. This one looks terrible but at least it works. I won't be able to get a nice shiny professional looking paint job, but hopefully I manage to get the lanterns cleaned up and painted with heat resistent metal paint so they don't look quite as bad. I want these for during loadshedding. Safer than open candle flames I am sure.